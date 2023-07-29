Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Trading 9.1% Higher

Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Free Report) traded up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.60. 3,893,933 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 2,507,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on WEED. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$3.65 to C$0.61 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$3.40 to C$0.70 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.94.

Canopy Growth Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$369.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15, a PEG ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.03.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Featured Articles

