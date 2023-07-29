Iconic Minerals (CVE:ICM) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Iconic Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ICM – Get Free Report) shares fell 14.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 264,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 225% from the average session volume of 81,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Iconic Minerals Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.42, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.10.

Iconic Minerals Company Profile

Iconic Minerals Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and lithium properties in Nevada and Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Hercules project located in Lyon County; and 50% interests in the New Pass project located in Churchill County and Squaw creek property located to the north of Battle Mountain in Nevada.

