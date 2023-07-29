F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) PT Raised to $180.00 at Needham & Company LLC

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FFIV. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on F5 from $156.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on F5 from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on F5 from $166.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays increased their target price on F5 from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on F5 from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $168.23.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $156.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06. F5 has a 1-year low of $127.05 and a 1-year high of $174.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.20.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.35. F5 had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $702.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that F5 will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total transaction of $25,557.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,672,027.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $290,532.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,591,016. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total value of $25,557.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,672,027.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,712 shares of company stock valued at $1,921,240. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of F5 by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,427,188,000 after acquiring an additional 96,873 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in F5 by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,846,893 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $851,834,000 after purchasing an additional 163,465 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in F5 by 8.8% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,598,530 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $815,650,000 after purchasing an additional 450,665 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,880,484 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $419,658,000 after buying an additional 94,206 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in F5 by 1.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,767,471 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $257,498,000 after purchasing an additional 22,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

