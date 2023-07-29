Craig Hallum Downgrades Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) to Hold

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Rimini Street Price Performance

NASDAQ:RMNI opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.91. Rimini Street has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $7.25.

Get Rimini Street alerts:

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $105.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.34 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rimini Street will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rimini Street

In other news, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 21,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $90,881.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,235.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Rimini Street news, CFO Michael L. Perica sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $25,002.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,395 shares in the company, valued at $312,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 21,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $90,881.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,235.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,458 shares of company stock valued at $195,557 over the last 90 days. 41.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Rimini Street in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 231.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers application management services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It also provides Rimini ONE, an outsourcing option that offers a set of unified and integrated services to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize its clients' application, database, and technology enterprise software; Rimini Support solution for a range of enterprise software vendors, product families and product lines; Rimini Manage, a suite of managed services for application and database software; Rimini Protect, a suite of managed security solutions for applications, databases, and technology infrastructure; and Rimini Connect, a suite of managed interoperability solutions for browsers, operating systems, and email systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.