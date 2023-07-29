Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Sets New 1-Year High at $251.29

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $251.29 and last traded at $250.77, with a volume of 43136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $248.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on NDSN. StockNews.com upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Nordson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Nordson from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Nordson from $241.00 to $251.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Nordson Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $650.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.87 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 19.75%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 29.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordson

In other news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 2,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.92, for a total value of $516,186.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,140,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nordson

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Nordson by 225.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

