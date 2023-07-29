Short Interest in Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) Rises By 76.2%

Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 76.2% from the June 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Autoneum Holding AG develops and manufactures acoustic and thermal management solutions for the automobile manufacturers. It offers multifunctional and lightweight components and systems for noise and heat protection. The company provides engine and e-motor encapsulations, frunks, outer dashes, hoodliners, engine top covers, and outer trunk floor insulators; and underbody products, including under floor and under engine shields, wheelhouse outer liners, outer tunnel insulators, battery electromagnetic shields, under battery shields, and heatshields.

