Short Interest in Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Expands By 100.0%

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Altigen Communications Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ATGN opened at $0.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.65. The company has a market cap of $21.41 million, a PE ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 1.30. Altigen Communications has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $1.27.
Altigen Communications Company Profile
