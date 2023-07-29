Short Interest in Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Expands By 100.0%

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Altigen Communications Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ATGN opened at $0.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.65. The company has a market cap of $21.41 million, a PE ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 1.30. Altigen Communications has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $1.27.

Get Altigen Communications alerts:

Altigen Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Altigen Communications, Inc designs, develops, markets, and supports integrated communications solutions worldwide. It provides MaxCS IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop.

Receive News & Ratings for Altigen Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altigen Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.