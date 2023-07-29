ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Short Interest Down 40.6% in July

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a drop of 40.6% from the June 30th total of 61,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 305,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on ASAZY. HSBC upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.25.

Shares of ASAZY opened at $11.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ASSA ABLOY AB has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $12.78. The stock has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ASAZY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. It offers BIM-ready door opening solutions; doors and hardware products; electronic access control ecosystem, wireless, electronic key, standalone access, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, cylinders, exit devices, door closers, floor spring, pull handles, and other hardware; and entrance automation systems.

