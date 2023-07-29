Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Director Acquires $159,870.00 in Stock

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) Director Ruben S. Martin bought 73,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $159,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,266,604 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,862.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Martin Midstream Partners Trading Up 3.9 %

MMLP opened at $2.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.01. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.54.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

Martin Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is -2.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Martin Midstream Partners in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 351.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 417,936 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 325,461 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 690,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. 35.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.