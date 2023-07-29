Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,843 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of Plexus worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Plexus in the fourth quarter worth $32,856,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus in the fourth quarter worth $25,082,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 5.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,215,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,557,000 after acquiring an additional 163,722 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,247,000 after acquiring an additional 140,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus in the fourth quarter worth $4,728,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Plexus

In other Plexus news, EVP Ronnie Darroch sold 4,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $394,266.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Plexus Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $97.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $83.84 and a 1 year high of $115.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.25.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.29. Plexus had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLXS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Plexus in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Plexus from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.80.

Plexus Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

