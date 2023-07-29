Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) CAO Sells $128,934.00 in Stock

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,950 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total value of $128,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,633.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Cohen & Steers Stock Performance

Cohen & Steers stock opened at $64.26 on Friday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.34 and a 52 week high of $78.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.81.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.02). Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 46.89% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Cohen & Steers Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 78.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 452.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,496,000 after buying an additional 526,309 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 30.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,622,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,081,000 after buying an additional 380,791 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter worth $15,696,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 522.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 189,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,205,000 after purchasing an additional 158,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 18.1% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 898,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,445,000 after purchasing an additional 137,891 shares during the last quarter. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNS. StockNews.com began coverage on Cohen & Steers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Cohen & Steers from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cohen & Steers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

