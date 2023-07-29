Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Insider Sells $163,200.87 in Stock

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) insider Christopher G. Hayes sold 33,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $163,200.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,697.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of VRCA stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.19. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $8.69.

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.33% and a negative net margin of 261.70%. Equities analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRCA. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,054,000. Conning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRCA. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.