Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Raised to $180.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

TXN has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $178.37 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $145.97 and a 52-week high of $188.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.30 and a 200 day moving average of $175.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $161.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

