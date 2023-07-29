Danaher Co. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $11.10 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) – KeyCorp decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Danaher in a report issued on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $11.10 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $11.75. The consensus estimate for Danaher’s current full-year earnings is $9.15 per share.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DHR. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.13.

Danaher stock opened at $260.07 on Thursday. Danaher has a 52-week low of $221.22 and a 52-week high of $303.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $238.94 and a 200-day moving average of $246.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 100,144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $284,233,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,126,676 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,057,164,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,364,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,158,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,384,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,344 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,395 shares of company stock worth $14,933,579. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

