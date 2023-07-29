Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $320.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Biogen from $380.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Guggenheim upgraded Biogen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Argus boosted their target price on Biogen from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Biogen from $307.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $331.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $265.23 on Tuesday. Biogen has a 1-year low of $193.65 and a 1-year high of $319.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $289.15 and its 200-day moving average is $286.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.72%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Biogen will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 771.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,400,000 after buying an additional 2,263,120 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 176,592.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,079,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,393,000 after buying an additional 2,078,488 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $362,129,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 726.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,244,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $344,530,000 after buying an additional 1,093,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $580,627,000 after buying an additional 691,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

