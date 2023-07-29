Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Receives $525.13 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $525.13.

ROP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Argus boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

ROP stock opened at $492.40 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies has a 1-year low of $356.21 and a 1-year high of $502.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $467.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $448.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 50.21%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total value of $445,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,880.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,450 shares of company stock worth $695,366 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 432.2% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

