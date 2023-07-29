Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Down 3.8%

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.19 and last traded at $25.24. 1,137,260 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 2,806,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.24.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut Shoals Technologies Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.77.

The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $105.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.64 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 29.36%. Research analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 7,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $180,373.62. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 83,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 511.6% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth about $59,000.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

