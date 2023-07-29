Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Trading Down 4.3%

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $44.51 and last traded at $45.74. 38,043 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 119,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.79.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MATW. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Matthews International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Matthews International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Matthews International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.93 and its 200 day moving average is $39.13.

Matthews International ( NASDAQ:MATW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $479.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.38 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Matthews International Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Matthews International by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, emblems, lights, photo ceramics, caskets, and cremation and incineration equipment for the cemetery and funeral home industries.

