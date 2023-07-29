Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.19 and last traded at $34.34. Approximately 294,301 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 986,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FHI shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.48.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $433.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.73 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 37.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federated Hermes

In other news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 4,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $176,467.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,543.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 4,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $176,467.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,543.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 43,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $1,557,173.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,434 shares in the company, valued at $6,982,967.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,957 shares of company stock worth $7,300,425. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Federated Hermes

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 100.8% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 10,620 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 3.8% during the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes during the second quarter worth $343,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 1.3% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 49,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Federated Hermes by 1.2% during the second quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 174,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Stories

