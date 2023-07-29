PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Stock Price Down 5%

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) dropped 5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $75.18 and last traded at $76.21. Approximately 154,656 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 369,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

PennyMac Financial Services Trading Down 5.1 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.49.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.11. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $336.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 16.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,159,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,041,701.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,159,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,041,701.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Doug Jones sold 19,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.39, for a total value of $1,236,569.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,751.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,811,379. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFSI. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $248,250,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

