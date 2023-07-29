Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Short Interest Update

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,200 shares, a decline of 33.8% from the June 30th total of 199,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Austal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Get Austal alerts:

Austal Stock Performance

Shares of AUTLF opened at $1.54 on Friday. Austal has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.33.

Austal Company Profile

Austal Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and support of vessels for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: USA Shipbuilding, USA Support, Australasia Shipbuilding, and Australasia Support. The company designs, constructs, and supports passenger ferries, vehicle passenger ferries, and offshore and windfarm vessels; naval and other defense vessels; and patrol boats for government law enforcement and border protection agencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Austal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.