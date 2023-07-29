Short Interest in Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF) Decreases By 35.5%

Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the June 30th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Azrieli Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AZRGF opened at $71.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.50. Azrieli Group has a fifty-two week low of $71.50 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50.

About Azrieli Group

Azrieli Group Ltd operates in the real estate industry primarily in Israel and the United States. The company operates through six segments: Retail Centers and Malls in Israel, Office and Other Space for Lease in Israel, Income-Producing Properties in the U.S., Senior Housing, Data Centers, and Rental housing in Israel.

