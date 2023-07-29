Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Stock Price Up 12.7%

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 12.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.59 and last traded at $6.38. Approximately 1,569,331 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,892,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.66.

DADA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Dada Nexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.73 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.63 and its 200-day moving average is $8.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.57.

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a negative return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $376.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.20 million. Analysts forecast that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DADA. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Dada Nexus by 4.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,414,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,368,000 after acquiring an additional 314,871 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its stake in Dada Nexus by 159.5% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 90,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 55,731 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Dada Nexus during the second quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Dada Nexus during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Dada Nexus by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

