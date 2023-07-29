ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Short Interest Update

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the June 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ASMPT Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASMVY opened at $30.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.24. ASMPT has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $32.42.

ASMPT Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.6762 dividend. This is a positive change from ASMPT’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.71%.

ASMPT Company Profile

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machine and tools used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions. The Semiconductor Solutions segment offers wire and die bonders, encapsulation solutions, test handlers, clip bonders, CIS equipment, TCB and flip chip bonders, mold under fill, panel molding, and laser grooving and dicing.

