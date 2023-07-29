Short Interest in AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF) Drops By 27.9%

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,900 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the June 30th total of 126,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Shares of ASAAF stock opened at C$34.41 on Friday. AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of C$27.58 and a 12-month high of C$34.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$32.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.44.
About AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft
