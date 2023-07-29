H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Up 8.5%

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $47.92 and last traded at $47.41. 451,298 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,532,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on HTHT. TheStreet upgraded H World Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised H World Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, H World Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

H World Group Stock Up 9.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -434.00 and a beta of 0.99.

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.94 million. H World Group had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that H World Group Limited will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in H World Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,361,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,458,000 after buying an additional 119,635 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in H World Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,980,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,307,000 after buying an additional 61,482 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its position in H World Group by 993.0% during the first quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 3,357,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,454,000 after buying an additional 3,050,373 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of H World Group in the 1st quarter valued at $105,356,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,136,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,656,000 after purchasing an additional 201,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

