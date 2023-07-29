Short Interest in Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF) Drops By 18.5%

Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the June 30th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.3 days.

Asante Gold Stock Performance

ASGOF stock opened at C$1.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.29. Asante Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.62.

About Asante Gold

Asante Gold Corporation, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties in the Republic of Ghana. It holds 100% interest in the Fahiakoba concession situated in the Ashanti and Central regions in the Republic of Ghana; and 90% interest in the Bibiani gold mine located in the western region of Ghana.

