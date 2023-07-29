Short Interest in Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Declines By 34.0%

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the June 30th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Atico Mining Stock Up 4.3 %

ATCMF stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.16. Atico Mining has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.24.

Atico Mining Company Profile

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its holds interest in the El Roble mine located in Department of Choco, Colombia; and the La Plata project located in Ecuador.

