Short Interest in Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Declines By 34.0%

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the June 30th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Atico Mining Stock Up 4.3 %
ATCMF stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.16. Atico Mining has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.24.
Atico Mining Company Profile
