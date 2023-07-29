TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Shares Down 5.2%

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP)’s share price fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $33.02 and last traded at $33.92. 4,173,145 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 2,070,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRP. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. CIBC cut shares of TC Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.06.

TC Energy Stock Down 4.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.47, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TC Energy

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. As a group, research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in TC Energy by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 48,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 11,222 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in TC Energy by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,376,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $92,361,000 after purchasing an additional 319,007 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its stake in TC Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 772,892 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TC Energy by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in TC Energy by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,782,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

