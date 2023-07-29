Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Short Interest Down 25.9% in July

Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 208,200 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the June 30th total of 280,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 189.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASGTF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Altus Group to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$73.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Get Altus Group alerts:

Altus Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ASGTF opened at $32.90 on Friday. Altus Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.60.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE).It operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, and advisory solutions primarily for CRE asset valuations for the purpose of performance, development, and investment management; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.