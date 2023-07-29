Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Aisin Stock Performance

Aisin stock opened at $31.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.76. Aisin has a 52 week low of $25.12 and a 52 week high of $33.70.

Aisin Company Profile

Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy and lifestyle related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1 motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products.

