QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 9,625,876 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 6,192,878 shares.The stock last traded at $11.83 and had previously closed at $10.71.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on QuantumScape from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of QuantumScape from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered QuantumScape from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

The company has a current ratio of 22.85, a quick ratio of 22.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.92. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 5.05.

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other QuantumScape news, Director Gena C. Lovett sold 19,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $147,947.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,579.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gena C. Lovett sold 19,700 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $147,947.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,579.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 75,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $555,002.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 703,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,150,410.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 471,599 shares of company stock valued at $4,045,322. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 10.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 778,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,569,000 after buying an additional 72,570 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of QuantumScape by 18.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 10.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

