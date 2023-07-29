Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Trading Down 6.1%

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD)’s stock price fell 6.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.30 and last traded at $9.53. 1,074,539 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 1,673,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on EGO. TD Securities raised their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$17.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eldorado Gold in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

Eldorado Gold Stock Down 5.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -240.44, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Free Report ) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $229.35 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 23,372,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,492 shares during the period. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 918,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after acquiring an additional 130,208 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,501,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,524,000 after buying an additional 443,434 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 3.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,631,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,739,000 after buying an additional 722,413 shares during the period. 59.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

