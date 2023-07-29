Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Short Interest Update

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the June 30th total of 70,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATDRY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 610 ($7.82) to GBX 670 ($8.59) in a report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Auto Trader Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 405 ($5.19) to GBX 473 ($6.06) in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $596.33.

Auto Trader Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of ATDRY opened at $2.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.86. Auto Trader Group has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Auto Trader Group Increases Dividend

About Auto Trader Group

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.0141 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This is a boost from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

