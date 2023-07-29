Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 2,065,943 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 1,761,194 shares.The stock last traded at $43.84 and had previously closed at $38.59.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Trading Up 15.9 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.50. The company has a market cap of $634.43 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YINN. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 9,825.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 234,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 232,086 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 110,682 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth $192,000. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 161.3% during the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 33,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 20,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth $93,000.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

