Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.6% of Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.60.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $174.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.76 and a 200-day moving average of $161.30. The company has a market cap of $453.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 96.36%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.