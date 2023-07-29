Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Stake Lifted by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTWO. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000.

NASDAQ VTWO opened at $79.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $65.63 and a one year high of $81.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a $0.2348 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

