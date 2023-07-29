Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 3,896 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,896 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FOX in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in FOX by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in FOX during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. 24.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of FOX stock opened at $31.12 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $34.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Insider Activity

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

In related news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $3,362,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,295,587.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

