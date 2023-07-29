Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stock Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,408 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 3,054.8% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 352.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 163.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DXC Technology from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered DXC Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $27.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.94. DXC Technology has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $31.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a positive return on equity of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

