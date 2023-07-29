Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 3,215 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,215 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter worth $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 87.7% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 76.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on HAS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Hasbro from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.82.

Hasbro Trading Down 0.3 %

HAS opened at $62.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.76. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.75 and a 12 month high of $84.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.32 and a 200 day moving average of $58.54.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.06 million. Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 325.58%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

