Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $1.38 Million Stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,332 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 47,361,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,491,000 after acquiring an additional 8,407,044 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $42,629,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,398,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,145,000 after buying an additional 1,330,465 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 2,875.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 910,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,909,000 after acquiring an additional 879,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,410,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,968,000 after acquiring an additional 869,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 9,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $95,054.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,868.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Newell Brands Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on NWL. Citigroup decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $11.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.07 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.96. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $21.55.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -96.55%.

Newell Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

