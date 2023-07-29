Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) Shares Gap Down to $60.51

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $60.51, but opened at $59.15. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple shares last traded at $59.15, with a volume of 417 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.04.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Increases Dividend

About Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2025 per share. This is a positive change from Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -56.56%.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

