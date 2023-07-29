SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,860,443 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 311% from the previous session’s volume of 695,753 shares.The stock last traded at $22.90 and had previously closed at $22.82.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 0.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPHY. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

