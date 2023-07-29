iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,932,109 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 1,197,099 shares.The stock last traded at $270.98 and had previously closed at $268.97.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.06. The stock has a market cap of $71.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Bell Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Arkos Global Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 194.6% during the 4th quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

