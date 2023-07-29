Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Up 9.4%

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) shot up 9.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.54 and last traded at $7.54. 32,587,894 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 33,299,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LCID. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lucid Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

Lucid Group Stock Up 8.4 %

The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.53 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 286.13% and a negative return on equity of 59.10%. Lucid Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Public Investment Fund acquired 265,693,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,814,687,991.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,366,658,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,280,321.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Lucid Group by 666.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

Further Reading

