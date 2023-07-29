Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Shares Down 4.1%

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.49 and last traded at $4.50. Approximately 635,769 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 2,554,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INFN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Infinera from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Infinera in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

Infinera Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $392.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.39 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a negative return on equity of 9.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Infinera Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Infinera news, CEO David W. Heard bought 6,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 744,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,687,467.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infinera

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INFN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Infinera by 6.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,957 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 28,537 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Infinera by 55.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 34,680 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Infinera by 5.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,836,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,263,000 after purchasing an additional 208,779 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Infinera during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Infinera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Further Reading

