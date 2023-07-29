Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Up 9.4%

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 9.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.67 and last traded at $42.64. 7,211,638 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 7,228,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.99.

A number of research firms have commented on LI. Barclays upped their price target on Li Auto from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. HSBC upped their price target on Li Auto from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Li Auto from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on Li Auto from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.74.

The firm has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a PE ratio of -251.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.64.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. Equities analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Li Auto by 18.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Li Auto during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Li Auto by 5.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. NEW THINKING HONG KONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd bought a new stake in Li Auto during the second quarter valued at about $6,362,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC raised its holdings in Li Auto by 17.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 205,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after acquiring an additional 30,693 shares during the period. 9.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

