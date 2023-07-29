Access Intelligence (LON:ACC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $56.00

Access Intelligence Plc (LON:ACC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 56 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 56 ($0.72), with a volume of 168128 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59.50 ($0.76).

Access Intelligence Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of £75.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,950.00 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 71.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 76.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Access Intelligence Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Access Intelligence Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions to blue-chip enterprises, communications agencies, public sector bodies, and not-for-profit organizations. The company's Vuelio, which provides monitoring, insight, engagement and evaluation tools for politics, editorial and social media.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Access Intelligence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Access Intelligence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.