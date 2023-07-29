Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Hits New 12-Month High at $34.90

Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 34.90 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 31.50 ($0.40), with a volume of 2194587 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.05 ($0.41).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 30.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 28.96. The company has a market cap of £94.17 million, a P/E ratio of 3,225.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Isle of Man, Malta, Gibraltar, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Licensing and Social Publishing. The Licensing segment is involved in brand and content licensing to partners.

