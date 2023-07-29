Alina (LON:ALNA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.15

Alina Holdings Plc (LON:ALNA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.15 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.15 ($0.12), with a volume of 5454 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.33 ($0.13).

Alina Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.08 million, a PE ratio of -457.50 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 12.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 13.40.

About Alina

Alina Holdings Plc does not have significant operations. The company intends to identify and acquire interests in target businesses in leisure, hospitality, and entertainment sectors. Previously, it was engaged in the property investment business. The company was formerly known as The Local Shopping REIT plc and changed its name to Alina Holdings Plc in November 2020.

